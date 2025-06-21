Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Spire by 3.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Spire by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Spire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Spire by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 9,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of SR opened at $72.82 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 77.34%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

