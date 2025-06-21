Sowell Financial Services LLC Invests $353,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,067,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 228,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 149,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of XEL stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

