Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.00 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

