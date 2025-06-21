Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 231,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,503,000 after acquiring an additional 95,350 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 90,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHF opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

