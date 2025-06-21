Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,114 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $65,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth $879,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 726.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 44,551 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $3,165,794.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $81,413,086.70. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock worth $10,997,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.48 and a 52 week high of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.87.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus set a $75.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

