Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 40,489 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,489 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,479,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Newmark Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,374,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after buying an additional 88,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Newmark Group by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,948,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 1,502,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Newmark Group by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,546,000 after buying an additional 1,112,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.9%

NMRK opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Newmark Group Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

