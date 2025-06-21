Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,893,210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $427,056,000 after acquiring an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,793 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $241,660,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $221,693,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 881,620 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $201,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $173.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.37 and a 52-week high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the sporting goods retailer to buy up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

