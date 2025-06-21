QRG Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Morton Community Bank grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.59. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on shares of Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.