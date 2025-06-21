QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 994 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.56. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

