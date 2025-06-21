QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXE opened at $122.05 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXE. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Expand Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXE

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.