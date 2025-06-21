QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 214.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 762.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total transaction of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $351.00 to $347.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $293.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $262.32 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

