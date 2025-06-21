QRG Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $104.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

