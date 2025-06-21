QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 28 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,112 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after purchasing an additional 729,930 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,908,000 after purchasing an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This trade represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total value of $26,592,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. This represents a 71.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.9%

NYSE TDG opened at $1,441.89 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,176.31 and a twelve month high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1,349.08.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.