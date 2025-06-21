NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.4% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

NVDA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

