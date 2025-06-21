NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Barden Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Barden Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,428 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.6% of Barden Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. This trade represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock valued at $349,669,962 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res lowered NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

