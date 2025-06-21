NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of City Center Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.69. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

