NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at NiSource

In other news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $245,468.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $233,590.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. The trade was a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE NI opened at $39.51 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.