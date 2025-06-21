lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter worth $805,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 43.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $227.47 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.33.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.60. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. KeyCorp cut their target price on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $346.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $363.00 to $302.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

