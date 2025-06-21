Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,309 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $297,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.47.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $128.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

