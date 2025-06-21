Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,209 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:PSX opened at $124.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,838 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,750. This trade represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

