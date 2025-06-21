Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,501 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.00 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.