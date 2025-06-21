Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $836,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,803,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 65.1% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $503.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $501.16 and its 200-day moving average is $503.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

