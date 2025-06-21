Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $818,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $190.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

