Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $806,000 Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 274,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 143,857 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8,283.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 90,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 89,625 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,026,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FR stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.