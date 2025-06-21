Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $710,000 Stock Position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $74,551,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Danaher by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Danaher by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. This represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $196.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

