Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,111,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,100,000 after buying an additional 79,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,119,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,777,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,752,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.16. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.54.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

