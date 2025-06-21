Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,835,226,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $743,681,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,086,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $895,499,000 after buying an additional 14,369,056 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

