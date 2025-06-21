Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 45.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:X opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. United States Steel Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on X shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Glj Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

