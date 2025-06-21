Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

