Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 39 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,304.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5,180.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,947.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booking

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.