Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 113 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.33 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,560 shares in the company, valued at $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,767.20. The trade was a 99.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $89.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.24 and a 12 month high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.