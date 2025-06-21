Kennebec Savings Bank Has $2.17 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Kennebec Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kennebec Savings Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,469,685 shares of company stock worth $349,669,962. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $143.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.05.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

