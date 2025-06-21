iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.96. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

