Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total value of $807,383.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,759.96. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $101.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

