International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in International Paper were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 59,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

IP opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. International Paper Company has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.12%.

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.54.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

