Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $4.10 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

