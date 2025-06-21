Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $240.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.42.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

