IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $523.92 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.14 and a 12 month high of $530.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

