Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $54,929,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 468.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,394,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,559 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,066,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at $33,942,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $22.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

