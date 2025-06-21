Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $777,000 Position in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Evertec by 4,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Evertec Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Evertec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Evertec Announces Dividend

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Evertec had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Evertec’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Evertec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertec in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $39.00 target price on Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evertec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 18,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $674,469.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,395.07. This trade represents a 34.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,391 shares of company stock worth $2,662,856. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

