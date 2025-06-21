Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

