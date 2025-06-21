Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 9,980 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 188.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Up 0.3%

Western Union stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $13.12.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Western Union had a return on equity of 77.19% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

