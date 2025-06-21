Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMED. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 68.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 100.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 447.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3,507.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Amedisys Price Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.