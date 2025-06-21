Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 43,288 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $13,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.