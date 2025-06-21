Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 43,288 SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,288 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $13,886,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,266 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 158,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $18.49 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.