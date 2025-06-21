CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AON. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AON from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $285.35 and a 1 year high of $412.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.45. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

