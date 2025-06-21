CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 657 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 77.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $476.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $493.20. The company has a market cap of $118.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -690.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.62 and its 200 day moving average is $396.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 2,141 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.79, for a total transaction of $796,002.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,782.96. The trade was a 5.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,748 shares of company stock valued at $89,478,971 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

