CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 19,288 Shares of WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,288 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KLG opened at $15.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. WK Kellogg Co. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 103.13%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

