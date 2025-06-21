CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,273,227,000 after purchasing an additional 456,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,116,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,857,662,000 after purchasing an additional 349,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,383,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 157,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,901,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,968,228,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,514,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,823,000 after acquiring an additional 402,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7%

IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.91 and a 200 day moving average of $390.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.