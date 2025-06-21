CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32. Exelon Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

