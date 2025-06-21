CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,742 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $103.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.39. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.40 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.